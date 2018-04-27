SBS Filipino

Indications gym-based strength training limits elderly falls

strength and balance

A resident of Montefiore Jewish Home in eastern Sydney using one of its rehabilitation machines Source: SBS

Published 27 April 2018 at 3:41pm, updated 27 April 2018 at 3:45pm
By Rena Sarumpaet
Presented by Maridel Martinez
The health benefits of balance and strength training are well-known, particularly later in life. But now a new study suggests elderly people in aged-care facilities can be almost half as likely to fall if they use gym-based, strength-training equipment. The research supports calls for the federal government to begin funding such programs within the aged-care environment.

