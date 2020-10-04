Indie band scores big break during COVID-19 pandemic

While the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic is felt by most musicians, it was a favourable moment for Melbourne-based alternative rock band Five Fifty Myth.





It was only last February 2020 when vocalist, songwriter Warren Ribates and gutarist Frederick Ursua wanted to rename and add new members to their original group Restless band.





In the aim to form a new group, they were able to find three more band members namely Darrel Roberto, Charles Bagundol and Denn Manaloto.





From Restless, the group renamed themselves to Five Fifty Myth says Mr Ursua.





"Five fifty comes from the first song we made. The total length of that song is 5 minutes and 50 seconds and we added myth because it sounds unique and different. We wanted the group's name to resound, hence Five Fifty Myth."





The group was able to release their first single 'Andito lang ako' despite the lockdown period in Victoria.





"With the technology nowadays it's not impossible to make a song. When the lockdown was eased last June, we were able to meet up and after that we just sent files and recorded our parts separately."





The group adds the pandemic came as a blessing for them because they were able to sign a record deal with Blacksheep Records Manila and Viva agency.





"It started during the lockdown when we had catch ups with our manager on what to do with the band and the next thing we know, it was already progressing until such time that we got signed. We're very happy because as a musician, to be able to sign a deal is huge. It serves as a validity because it means you went through the process and as you know it's not easy to get in the music industry."





The group is excited for the upcoming year as they plan to produce more OPM songs in the Philippines and Australia, and they believe that it is important for musicians like them to share their music to the world particularly the original ones.





"We chose to stick with OPM (Original Pilipino Music) rather than doing cover songs because we know that Filipinos in Australia are longing for it."

