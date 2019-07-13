SBS Filipino

Indigenous Australian minister Ken Wyatt promises their inclusion in the Constitution in 3 years

Minister for Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt

Minister for Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt Source: AAP

Published 13 July 2019 at 12:22pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:34pm
By Nakari Thorpe, Amy Hall
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Australians could vote on a proposal to recognise Indigenous Australians in the Constitution within the next three years.

