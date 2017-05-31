Indigenous Australians call on politicians to have 'the difficult conversation'

Image: Journalist Stan Grant (AAP)
Published 31 May 2017 at 12:11pm, updated 31 May 2017 at 2:18pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Senior Indigenous figures have criticised the government's immediate response to the declaration from an historic meeting on the issue of constitutional recognition. Around 250 representatives from around the country met in Uluru and a report on the summit's position is to be submitted to politicians by the end of June.
