SBS Filipino

Indigenous Australians call on politicians to have 'the difficult conversation'

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_692326.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 May 2017 at 12:11pm, updated 31 May 2017 at 2:18pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Senior Indigenous figures have criticised the government's immediate response to the declaration from an historic meeting on the issue of constitutional recognition. Around 250 representatives from around the country met in Uluru and a report on the summit's position is to be submitted to politicians by the end of June.

Published 31 May 2017 at 12:11pm, updated 31 May 2017 at 2:18pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Image: Journalist Stan Grant (AAP)

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul