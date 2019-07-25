SBS Filipino

Indigenous communities in WA say they are under threat

SBS Filipino

papaz

Papaz Geoffrey Stokes, son 3 ayda, 6 evin yıkıldığını söyledi. Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 July 2019 at 11:49am, updated 25 July 2019 at 11:52am
By Aaron Fernandes
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Indigenous communities in Western Australia say their houses are being neglected, poorly repaired and in some cases, bulldozed.

Published 25 July 2019 at 11:49am, updated 25 July 2019 at 11:52am
By Aaron Fernandes
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Occupants believe it's a ploy to force them away from their homes - but the state government argues their communities aren't sustainable, and they'd have better prospects if they moved to nearby towns.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom