Indigenous communities in WA say they are under threat

Occupants believe it's a ploy to force them away from their homes - but the state government argues their communities aren't sustainable, and they'd have better prospects if they moved to nearby towns.
Papaz Geoffrey Stokes, son 3 ayda, 6 evin yıkıldığını söyledi. Source: SBS
Published 25 July 2019 at 11:49am, updated 25 July 2019 at 11:52am
By Aaron Fernandes
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Indigenous communities in Western Australia say their houses are being neglected, poorly repaired and in some cases, bulldozed.
Published 25 July 2019 at 11:49am, updated 25 July 2019 at 11:52am
By Aaron Fernandes
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share