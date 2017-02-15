SBS Filipino

Indigenous Conversations: How to make a healing garden?

Published 15 February 2017 at 4:11pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:18am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang, Kimberly Gillen
Presented by Ronald Manila
Your garden can deliver a lot more than just outdoor decoration. Image: Charles Solomon (SBS)

Charles Solomon is an Indigenous plant consultant and founder of Garawana Creative.

 

He shares tips on how we can incorporate Aboriginal knowledge into our garden to enhance our holistic wellbeing.

 

 

