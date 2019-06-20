Indigenous, refugee and migrant women most likely to suffer miscarriages

But Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women and refugee and migrant women are much more likely to experience still birth than other women.
Pregnant African American woman holding her stomach in hospital Source: Getty Images
Published 20 June 2019 at 11:18am, updated 20 June 2019 at 11:20am
By Keira Jenkins
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
On average six babies are stillborn in Australia every day, a figure that has remained steady for 20 years.
Published 20 June 2019 at 11:18am, updated 20 June 2019 at 11:20am
By Keira Jenkins
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share