Indigenous woman surfer celebrates NAIDOC week

Summer Simon

Summer Simon

Published 2 July 2019 at 11:52am, updated 12 July 2019 at 3:00pm
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages

NAIDOC week is a time to celebrate the culture and achievements of Indigenous Australians.

For rising star in Australian surfing, Summer Simon, it's a chance to join her Indigenous peers to celebrate their shared culture and love of the ocean.

