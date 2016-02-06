Industrial Relations Dominate First Parliamentary Sitting

The government's attempts to change industrial relations laws in the wake of the trade union Royal Commission -- and its political handling of the issue -- has emerged as dominant on the first sitting day.
Published 6 February 2016 at 11:51am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:45pm
By Sunil Awasthi, Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Federal parliament has resumed for 2016 in what is expected to be a heated election year. Image:The Prime Minister and Opposition leader at Parliament House on the first sitting day of 2016. (AAP)
