SBS Filipino

Industrial Relations Dominate First Parliamentary Sitting

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_471472.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 February 2016 at 11:51am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:45pm
By Sunil Awasthi, Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Federal parliament has resumed for 2016 in what is expected to be a heated election year. Image:The Prime Minister and Opposition leader at Parliament House on the first sitting day of 2016. (AAP)

Published 6 February 2016 at 11:51am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:45pm
By Sunil Awasthi, Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The government's attempts to change industrial relations laws in the wake of the trade union Royal Commission -- and its political handling of the issue -- has emerged as dominant on the first sitting day.

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January