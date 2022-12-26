Inflation, post-pandemic & politics: The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Highlights
- Omicron emerged as the dominant variant of COVID-19 as the new year began but the Federal Government reopened Australia's borders to fully vaccinated international visitors last February.
- Wild weather across Queensland and New South Wales triggered severe and deadly flooding while Victoria suffers flooding as rivers peaked.
- Inflation brought interest rate rise leaving many people really struggling with daily living costs.
Inflation, pandemya at pulitika: Balikan ang mga malalaking kaganapan sa Australia ngayong 2022
