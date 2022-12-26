SBS Filipino

Inflation, post-pandemic & politics: The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

SBS Filipino

2022.jpg

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022 Credit: PIXABAY / Geralt

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 December 2022 at 12:49pm
By SBS News
Presented by TJ Correa, with Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Most Australians were hoping for a year that was less challenging however 2022 turned out to be as much of a roller-coaster ride.

Published 26 December 2022 at 12:49pm
By SBS News
Presented by TJ Correa, with Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Highlights
  • Omicron emerged as the dominant variant of COVID-19 as the new year began but the Federal Government reopened Australia's borders to fully vaccinated international visitors last February.
  • Wild weather across Queensland and New South Wales triggered severe and deadly flooding while Victoria suffers flooding as rivers peaked.
  • Inflation brought interest rate rise leaving many people really struggling with daily living costs.
PAKINGGAN ANG ULAT:
#Yearender: Balikan ang mga malalaking kaganapan sa Australia ngayong 2022 image

Inflation, pandemya at pulitika: Balikan ang mga malalaking kaganapan sa Australia ngayong 2022

SBS Filipino

26/12/202208:39
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TASTE.png

Adobo lobster, Ube Pavlova: ‘A Taste of the Philippines’ features Filipino dishes with an Aussie twist

DSWD Region XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Monday 26 December

Greetings of a Merry Christmas to all

How Filipinos say 'Merry Christmas'

Former Baywalk Bodies member Wella William (far left) with her family and artist and community leader Daisy Ann Cumming with her grandson Ery Rivera (right photo)

How does the celebration of Christmas change for these Filipinos when they moved to Australia