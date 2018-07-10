Inquiry into questionable migration agents underway

On its opening day, the inquiry heard unregistered migration agents working illegally are a high risk for organised-crime activity.
Source: SBS
Published 10 July 2018 at 12:46pm, updated 10 July 2018 at 12:50pm
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Unscrupulous people acting as migration agents and misleading international students desperate to get to Australia are the focus of a new parliamentary inquiry underway in Canberra. Image: Sabrina Azambuja Kochhan, left, and James da Silva Quionha (SBS)
