Inquiry into questionable migration agents underway

Sabrina Azambuja Kochhan, left, and James da Silva Quionha

Published 10 July 2018 at 12:46pm, updated 10 July 2018 at 12:50pm
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Unscrupulous people acting as migration agents and misleading international students desperate to get to Australia are the focus of a new parliamentary inquiry underway in Canberra. Image: Sabrina Azambuja Kochhan, left, and James da Silva Quionha (SBS)

On its opening day, the inquiry heard unregistered migration agents working illegally are a high risk for organised-crime activity.

