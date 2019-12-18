SBS Filipino

Insecure visas linked to poorer mental health, study finds

George Najarian Source: SBS

Published 18 December 2019 at 5:13pm, updated 18 December 2019 at 5:35pm
By Keira Jenkins
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
A new study has revealed that refugees and asylum seekers on temporary visas have significantly higher symptoms of post-traumatic stress and depression than those on permanent visas. The study's authors say the prolonged uncertainty that refugees often live with is associated with these negative mental health outcomes.

