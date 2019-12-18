Insecure visas linked to poorer mental health, study finds

George Najarian Source: SBS
Published 18 December 2019 at 5:13pm, updated 18 December 2019 at 5:35pm
By Keira Jenkins
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A new study has revealed that refugees and asylum seekers on temporary visas have significantly higher symptoms of post-traumatic stress and depression than those on permanent visas. The study's authors say the prolonged uncertainty that refugees often live with is associated with these negative mental health outcomes.
Published 18 December 2019 at 5:13pm, updated 18 December 2019 at 5:35pm
By Keira Jenkins
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share