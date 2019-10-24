Insights revealed into women’s health concerns, needs and behaviours

A patient talking with her doctor Source: Getty Images
Published 25 October 2019 at 9:56am, updated 25 October 2019 at 10:02am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Young women in Australia are experiencing alarmingly high rates of anxiety. A survey of almost 10 thousand women has revealed anxiety is their most pressing concern.
Published 25 October 2019 at 9:56am, updated 25 October 2019 at 10:02am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share