Inspirational women honoured at Australian of the Year awards

The 2021 Australian of the Year awards have honoured four women, each from diverse backgrounds and ages.





A young woman who advocates for sexual assault survivors, an Aboriginal elder dedicated to cultural independence and education, a social entrepreneur helping women access personal hygiene products and a migrant woman using her lived experience to help others in distress, are among the recipients this year.





Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the winners, all of whom are women, at a ceremony in Canberra





"These awards are an annual reminder of just what Australians can do and achieve, of what we can build together as a country, one and free. Men and women who strive and study, they argue they give, they engage, they love they care who share a yearning to make a good Australia an even better Australia"

















Grace Tame was groomed and raped by her 58-year-old mathematics teacher, when she was 15 years old.





He was found guilty and jailed.





However, for many years, Grace could not speak out due to Tasmania's sexual assault victim gag laws.





Now, Ms Tame is being honoured for being an advocate for survivors of sexual assault, for demonstrating extraordinary courage, for advocating for legal reform and for raising public awareness about the impacts of sexual violence.





Ms Tame says her award is for all survivors of child sexual assualt.





"All survivors of child sexual abuse - this is for us. Publicly, he described his crimes as "awesome" and "enviable". Publicly, I was silenced by law. Not anymore. Well, hear me now, using my voice, amongst a growing chorus of voices that will not be silenced"





The Senior Australian of the Year is 73-year-old Aboriginal activist, educator and artist Dr Miriam-Rose Ungunmerr Baumann.





Dr Baumann is from Nauiyu , also known as the Daly River in the Northern Territory.





Dr Baumann is the Territory's first Aboriginal teacher, has been on the Federal government's National Indigenous Council and in 2013 established the Miriam Rose Foundation to close the gap between Aboriginal culture and mainstream Australian society.





Dr Baumann is calling on all Australians to understand Aboriginal communities better.





Medicine student and social entrepreneur Isobel Marshall from South Australia has been awarded the Young Australian of the year.





Ms Marshall co-founded TABOO when she was 18-years-old to help women globally by breaking down stigma around menstruation and providing women greater access to feminine hygiene products.





Ms Marshall's organisation TABOO partnered with Vinnies Women’s Crisis centre, providing free access to pads and tampons for women experiencing homelessness in South Australia.





Ms Marshall says Australia is not immune to period related stigma.





And Australia's Local Hero is 60-year-old Rosemary Kariuki from New South Wales.





Ms Kariuki fled Kenya in 1999 to escape family abuse and tribal clashes, but now she helps migrants and women in her community by connecting isolated members of the community with each other.





As Parramatta Police's multicultural community liaison officer, Ms Kariuki assists migrants facing domestic violence, language barriers and financial distress in Australia.





For Ms Kariuki migrating to Australia was an isolating experience so she's found ways to help women get accustomed to life here in Australia.





In partnership with the African Women’s Group, Ms Kariuki founded the African Women’s Dinner Dance which sees more than 400 women attend annually.





She also pioneered the African village market - one that encourages and assists migrants and refugees in starting their own businesses.



