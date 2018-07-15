Inspiring next generation Filipino nurses

In Sydney, nursing enthusiasts has come up with a symposium to further the professional knowledge and personal development of Filipino nurses and those intending to enter the profession.





For the second year, Nursing for Humanity has invited keynote speakers to share their nursing expertise to young and upcoming nurses at their 2nd International Nursing Symposium which aims to "inspire and aspire the next generation of Filipino nurses."





Assistant Professor of Nursing Education from the Imam Abdulrahman Alfaisal University Dr Jordan Salvador imparts key points for nurses' career development. He was joined by Filipino Student Council of NSW Vice Chairman External Affairs Gladwin Maranon.





Dr Jordan Salvador and Gladwin Maranon Source: SBS Filipino



