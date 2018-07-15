SBS Filipino

Inspiring next generation Filipino nurses

SBS Filipino

International Nursing Symposium

Dr Jordan Salvador giving some key notes to symposium attendees Source: J. Salvador Facebook

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 July 2018 at 2:03pm, updated 15 July 2018 at 2:30pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In almost all hospitals in Australia, there is at least one Filipino nurse working. But what can nurses do to better perform their services to patients and inspire those wanting to enter this path?

Published 15 July 2018 at 2:03pm, updated 15 July 2018 at 2:30pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In Sydney, nursing enthusiasts has come up with a symposium to further the professional knowledge and personal development of Filipino nurses and those intending to enter the profession. 

For the second year, Nursing for Humanity has invited keynote speakers to share their nursing expertise to young and upcoming nurses at their 2nd International Nursing Symposium which aims to "inspire and aspire the next generation of Filipino nurses."

Assistant Professor of Nursing Education from the Imam Abdulrahman Alfaisal University Dr Jordan Salvador imparts key points for nurses' career development. He was joined by Filipino Student Council of NSW Vice Chairman External Affairs Gladwin Maranon.

International Nursing Symposium
Dr Jordan Salvador and Gladwin Maranon Source: SBS Filipino


International Nurses Symposium
Guests and attendees of the 2nd International Nursing Symposium in Sydney (J. Salvador Facebook) Source: J. Salvador Facebook


Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom