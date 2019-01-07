SBS Filipino

International condemnation of Japan's decision to resume commercial whaling

SBS Filipino

Fishing port

a port in Ishinomaki, a northeastern Japan city Source: Kydpl Kyodo

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 January 2019 at 2:16pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:25pm
By Amelia Dunn, Matt Connellan
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Japan's decision to resume commercial whaling from July next year has prompted international condemnation.

Published 7 January 2019 at 2:16pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:25pm
By Amelia Dunn, Matt Connellan
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom