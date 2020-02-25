International director in Sydney, to show film and celebrate Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras celebrations in Sydney Source: Getty Images
Published 25 February 2020 at 2:54pm
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS

An international Filipino film director Isabel Sandoval is in Sydney, to celebrate Mardi Gras and exhibit her film in Sydney and Melbourne. The film is about a Filipina transgender who is in America illigaly, met a Russian lover, but separated in the end.
