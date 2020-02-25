SBS Filipino

International director in Sydney, to show film and celebrate Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras celebrations in Sydney

Mardi Gras celebrations in Sydney

Published 25 February 2020
Presented by Louie Tolentino
An international Filipino film director Isabel Sandoval is in Sydney, to celebrate Mardi Gras and exhibit her film in Sydney and Melbourne. The film is about a Filipina transgender who is in America illigaly, met a Russian lover, but separated in the end.

