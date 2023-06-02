International Research Forum on the Philippines returns July 2023

Key Points
- The IRFP is inviting researchers and academics to submit their abstracts for the coming July conference
- Researchers and academics focusing on the Philippines can join, it is a multi-platform conference
- It will focus on research about Filipino diaspora
The conference is organised by the of Victoria in collaboration with the Philippines-Australia Forum of La Trobe University (PAF-La Trobe).
FASTCO's Remart Dumlao and Akemi Aida with Rei Fortes from PAF-La Trobe tells us more.
(from left) Rei Fortes from PAF-La Trobe with FASTCO's Remart Dumlao and Akemi Aida Credit: SBS Filipino
