International Research Forum on the Philippines returns July 2023

The Filipino Australian Students Council (FASTCO) of Victoria in collaboration with the Philippines-Australia Forum of the La Trobe University (PAF-La Trobe), invite everyone to join and present their research in the International Research Forum on the Philippines (IRFP) 2023 on 10 to 11 July 2023 at the La Trobe University’s Bundoora Campus in Victoria, Australia. Credit: FASTCO

Transcending Boundaries: The Filipino Diaspora in Action will be this year's theme when the International Research Forum on the Philippines (IRFP) returns in July 2023.

Key Points
  • The IRFP is inviting researchers and academics to submit their abstracts for the coming July conference
  • Researchers and academics focusing on the Philippines can join, it is a multi-platform conference
  • It will focus on research about Filipino diaspora
The conference is organised by the
Filipino Australian Students Council (FASTCO)
of Victoria in collaboration with the Philippines-Australia Forum of La Trobe University (PAF-La Trobe).


(from left) Rei Fortes from PAF-La Trobe with FASTCO's Remart Dumlao and Akemi Aida Credit: SBS Filipino
FASTCO's Remart Dumlao and Akemi Aida with Rei Fortes from PAF-La Trobe tells us more.

