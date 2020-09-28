International student recruitment firms continue to suffer setbacks due to pandemic

News

Source: AAP

Companies offering international student recruitment services are still reeling from the massive losses incurred due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As border closures remain in Australia and elsewhere in the world, international student arrivals might have to be deferred until February next year. SBS Filipino spoke to Ivan Monte, managing director of an education and migration service firm to get a sense of what lies ahead – as far international student arrivals are concerned. Listen in.

