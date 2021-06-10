SBS Filipino

International students back to NSW widely welcomed

Published 11 June 2021 at 9:32am, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:28pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib, Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Annalyn Violata
A New South Wales proposal to bring back international students during the second half of 2021 is being called 'a light at the end of the tunnel'.

Under the plan, students can begin returning to Australia under existing quarantine rules.

The plan has been widely welcomed.

 

 Highlights

  • International students could soon be allowed to return to New South Wales under a pilot program due to begin in the second half of the year.
  • The New South Wales Government announced 250 students would be welcomed per fortnight from mid-year as part of the trial.
  • The plan is supported by many in particular the education sector and other businesses.
 

 

 

 

