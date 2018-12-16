International students celebrating their first Christmas away from home

International student Kevin Espedido and Australia Awards scholar Apple Davalos share what they will be missing out on during this time of the year as they spend their first Christmas away from home.
Giving them comfort are their fellow international students during this challenging time when homesickness is most felt. They impart some ideas for those who like them will be in Australia for the first time this Christmas.
Kevin Espedido and Apple Davalos with fellow scholars Yami Bautista and James De Vera (L-R) for their early Christmas gathering (Supplied) Source: Supplied