International students celebrating their first Christmas away from home

International Students on Christmas

Students Kevin Espedido and Apple Davalos Source: SBS Filipino

Published 16 December 2018 at 1:33pm, updated 16 December 2018 at 3:53pm
By Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

Christmas festivities make us think and long for our family back home. But for international students who will be spending their first Christmas away from home, how do they celebrate this time of the year?

International student Kevin Espedido and Australia Awards scholar Apple Davalos share what they will be missing out on during this time of the year as they spend their first Christmas away from home. 

Giving them comfort are their fellow international students during this challenging time when homesickness is most felt. They impart some ideas for those who like them will be in Australia for the first time this Christmas.

International students on Christmas
Kevin Espedido and Apple Davalos with fellow scholars Yami Bautista and James De Vera (L-R) for their early Christmas gathering (Supplied) Source: Supplied


