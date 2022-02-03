International travellers see 'glimmer of hope' on possible reopening of Australia

Highlights The reopening will be dependent on the medical advice and agreement with states.

Since international borders reopened in late 2021, only citizens, permanent residents and their families, along with international students and skilled workers have been allowed to enter.

The new Omicron subvariant has been a cause of concern as well.

International tourists could be allowed to come back to Australia soon, according to the prime minister.





As Omicron cases continue to surge across the country, Scott Morrison said tourists and other international travellers could be allowed back once case numbers subside.





Filipinos and Australians like Jessa, Julius and Mel have been looking forward for the reopening.





Every year Jessa Vergara from Melbourne visits her family in the Philippines but due to border closure, she cannot come back.





Even though she has a partner in Australia, she doesn't have any immediate relatives. She misses her siblings especially after her mother died recently.





March 2019 when Jessa Vergara last visited the Philippines. Source: Jessa Vergara





'There's a glimmer of hope' for Julius Carangian after hearing the Prime Minister's pronouncement as she wants to see her girlfriend in Sydney.





Julius supported her girlfriend Leane's decision to study in Australia but the plan to visit her didn't push through when pandemic happened. It has been more than 2 years since they saw each other.



Julius with her girlfriend of 4 years, Leane. Source: Julius Carangian





On the other hand, Mel Perez is adamant to believe on the Easter reopening but she will already lodge her tourist visa application alongside her mother's this February.





Mel's aunt has been eager to see her and her mother as she has been alone in Queensland. They were supposed to fly last 2020 and 2021 but lockdowns hindered their travel.



