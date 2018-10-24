SBS Filipino

Investigators probing deeper against suspect of CDO murder case

SBS Filipino

file photo

A view of University of of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines Main Campus (Formerly Mindanao University of Science and Technology) located at the Source: Wikimedia/FSUUpedia Restore Division CC BY-SA 3.0

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 October 2018 at 5:06pm, updated 25 October 2018 at 12:13pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Investigators are probing deeper into possible evidence against suspect of murder of President of University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines, Cagayan de Oro City. CDO Police says recent developments may strengthen the case against the suspect of the December 2017 murder of Dr Ricardo Rotoras.

Published 24 October 2018 at 5:06pm, updated 25 October 2018 at 12:13pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom