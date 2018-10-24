Investigators probing deeper against suspect of CDO murder case

A view of University of of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines Main Campus (Formerly Mindanao University of Science and Technology) located at the Source: Wikimedia/FSUUpedia Restore Division CC BY-SA 3.0
Published 24 October 2018 at 5:06pm, updated 25 October 2018 at 12:13pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Investigators are probing deeper into possible evidence against suspect of murder of President of University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines, Cagayan de Oro City. CDO Police says recent developments may strengthen the case against the suspect of the December 2017 murder of Dr Ricardo Rotoras.
Published 24 October 2018 at 5:06pm, updated 25 October 2018 at 12:13pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share