Is Australia able to avoid recession?

Key Points
- The federal government says Australia will be one of the few major economies in the world to avoid recession if the government's economic plan is followed.
- Consumer confidence has fallen to its lowest level in nearly three years, it's at 78.1 points, following last week's interest rate rise.
- The federal opposition has continued to accuse the government of making interest rate rises worse with its policies.
This comes as the Albanese government faces pressure over inflation and its housing fund legislation.
Kaya bang iwasan ng Australia ang 'recession'?
07:36