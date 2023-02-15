Is Australia able to avoid recession?

Parliament House (SBS-Allan Lee).jpg

The federal government says Australia will be one of the few major economies in the world to avoid recession if the government's economic plan is followed. Credit: SBS-Allan Lee

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

The federal government says Australia will avoid recession, if its economic plan is followed.

Key Points
  • The federal government says Australia will be one of the few major economies in the world to avoid recession if the government's economic plan is followed.
  • Consumer confidence has fallen to its lowest level in nearly three years, it's at 78.1 points, following last week's interest rate rise.
  • The federal opposition has continued to accuse the government of making interest rate rises worse with its policies.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
Kaya bang iwasan ng Australia ang 'recession'? image

Kaya bang iwasan ng Australia ang 'recession'?

07:36
This comes as the Albanese government faces pressure over inflation and its housing fund legislation.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TURKEY EARTHQUAKE

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 15 February

QLD HOUSING STOCK

Blocks are getting smaller, prices are getting larger

pcg.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Tuesday 14 February

LAK at her garden.JPEG

Palanca awardee celebrates family and works through published book, 'The Shadowed Garden'