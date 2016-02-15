Is Gold a Good Investment for Self-managed Super Funds?

Published 15 February 2016 at 1:56pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:45pm
By Ricardo Goncalves, Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Many self-managed super fund investors will no doubt be worried about the recent wobbles on global sharemarkets. So diversifying is critical - and one alternative asset class is gold. Image: Pure 1,000-gram gold bars (Getty Images)
The yellow metal is trading at a three-month high and while its price can fluctuate, it has seen annualised returns of 9 per cent.