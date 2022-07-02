SBS Filipino

Is good cooking skills a path to one’s heart?

Aussies are attracted to people who can cook according to a national survey

Tess and Craig's love for cooking has strengthened their relationship. They are now documenting their daily life and adventures and sharing them on social media Source: The Bite with Craig and Tess

Published 2 July 2022 at 1:49pm, updated 6 July 2022 at 12:48pm
Presented by Dan Villanueva, Edinel Magtibay
Do you find a person more attractive if they can cook? Interracial couple, Tess and Craig, shares their love story with us and how cooking plays into their relationship.

“I love cooking and baking, but when I discovered that Craig is good at cooking too, that was a plus point for me. “

Food and romance are intrinsically linked. And to win someone's heart through their stomach is a classic way for many Filipinas like Tess.

Lucky for her, she met someone who also knows how to whip something in the kitchen. Listen to their story.

Is good cooking skills a path to one’s heart?

 Highlights

  •  According to a National survey, cooking ability is one of the top three most attractive traits within a partner, according to 39% of single Aussies.
  • For Tess, taking the time to cook for each other is so important for their relationship because it is one way of showing care and commitment.
  •  Craig’s tremendous interest in food is also helping him learn the Filipino language
 

