Is good cooking skills a path to one’s heart?

“I love cooking and baking, but when I discovered that Craig is good at cooking too, that was a plus point for me. “





Food and romance are intrinsically linked. And to win someone's heart through their stomach is a classic way for many Filipinas like Tess.





Lucky for her, she met someone who also knows how to whip something in the kitchen. Listen to their story.





According to a National survey, cooking ability is one of the top three most attractive traits within a partner, according to 39% of single Aussies.

For Tess, taking the time to cook for each other is so important for their relationship because it is one way of showing care and commitment.

Craig’s tremendous interest in food is also helping him learn the Filipino language





