Is NRL promoting same-sex marriage?

AAP Image/John Salangsang/Invision via AP

Source: AAP Image/John Salangsang/Invision via AP

Published 29 September 2017 at 3:41pm
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
The debate over same-sex marriage has moved from parliament to the National Rugby League field. Former prime minister Tony Abbott has joined those calling for the league to change its grand-final entertainment because of a song that supports the "yes" vote.

