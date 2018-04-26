SBS Filipino

Is society ready? Blockchain Technology 101

Nelson Valero

Published 26 April 2018 at 2:57pm, updated 26 April 2018 at 3:08pm
By Ronald Manila
Available in other languages

Still in its infancy, blockchain remains a puzzle to many. More often than not, it is interchanged with the controversial bitcoin currency. Are they the same?

Filipino-Australian Nelson Valero believes that blockchain will change the way things many aspects of life --including  banking, trading, managing real estate, and keeping medical information  -- will be operating.  He says the technology is more than the common misconception that it is all about  bitcoin currency.  He boldly predicts the world will see the big difference between five and ten years.  Meantime, he discusses it in length.

