Islamophobic attacks in public on the rise

The 2019 Islamophobia in Australia report found 60 per cent of attacks occurred in public in 2016 and 2017

The 2019 Islamophobia in Australia report found 60 per cent of attacks occurred in public in 2016 and 2017

Published 20 November 2019 at 5:05pm
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Available in other languages

Islamophobic attacks in public are increasing, and perpetrators are becoming more brazen. New analysis of Islamophobia in Australia shows perpetrators aren't put off by the prospect of being seen by other civilians or security guards.

