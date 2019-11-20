Islamophobic attacks in public on the rise

The 2019 Islamophobia in Australia report found 60 per cent of attacks occurred in public in 2016 and 2017 Source: SBS
Islamophobic attacks in public are increasing, and perpetrators are becoming more brazen. New analysis of Islamophobia in Australia shows perpetrators aren't put off by the prospect of being seen by other civilians or security guards.
