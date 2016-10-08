SBS Filipino

Israelis stop boat, Australian skipper outside Gaza

Published 8 October 2016 at 11:11am, updated 8 October 2016 at 11:13am
By Brianna Roberts
Source: SBS
The Israeli navy has intercepted a boat skippered by an Australian woman and carrying only women as it aimed to break the decade-long blockade of the Gaza Strip. Image: Gaza women showing solidarity with the boat earlier in October (AAP)

The Israeli military says the takeover of the vessel was brief and there were no injuries.

 

The military says the boat is being escorted to the Israeli port of Ashdod, but there has been no word on what would happen to the people on board.

 

 





