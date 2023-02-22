"It's a way to self-awareness and deeper connections": The importance of knowing your partner's Love Language

Key Points
- Love language is a term that was coined by Dr. Gary Chapman in his book "The Five Love Languages: How to Express Heartfelt Commitment to Your Mate". It refers to the way in which people show and receive love.
- Psychologist Don Tantengco says, discovering your love language is a process of self-reflection and observation. By taking the time to discover your love language, you can create a more loving and fulfilling relationship.
- Filipinos have several ways of expressing love language which are deeply rooted in our culture like warm embraces, holding hands, and patting each other's backs. Terms of endearment such as "mahal ko" (my love) or "anak ko" (my child) are used to show affection towards our loved ones. We also use compliments and praise to uplift and encourage others, and these words can mean a lot to someone who needs a little boost.
Pakiramdaman: Paano kung hindi maintindihan ng iyong partner ang gusto mong paraan ng pag-suyo?
