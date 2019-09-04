It's beauty with a purpose: Miss & Mrs Glamour Look Australia

Now on its second year, the Miss Glamour Look Australia and Mrs. Glamour Look of the Year Australia provides a platform for women's capabilities to speak out and help others through charities.





We hear what's ahead from some of this year's winners: Miss Glamour Look Australia Grand Winner Sabrina Kay Andalis, Miss Glamour Look 2nd Runner-up Kimberley Lowe; Mrs Glamour Look of the Year Australia Grand Winner & Mrs Charity Dhory Williams, 2nd Runner-up Rita Menchin and Mrs Glamour Look Classic Awardee Mellie Valdez.



