SBS Filipino

It's beauty with a purpose: Miss & Mrs Glamour Look Australia

SBS Filipino

Miss & Mrs Glamour Look Australia

Mrs Glamour Look of the Year Australia candidates and winners (right, top photo by Lito Caleon; left, top photo and all other photos by Dave Choo Photos) Source: Miss & Mrs Glamour Look Australia

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 September 2019 at 11:31am, updated 7 September 2019 at 8:45pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

For Miss & Mrs Glamour Look Australia contestants, the competition is not just about the physical beauty, but it's also about supporting a cause, embracing diversity, and empowering women.

Published 4 September 2019 at 11:31am, updated 7 September 2019 at 8:45pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Now on its second year, the Miss Glamour Look Australia and Mrs. Glamour Look of the Year Australia provides a platform for women's capabilities to speak out and help others through charities.

We hear what's ahead from some of this year's winners: Miss Glamour Look Australia Grand Winner Sabrina Kay Andalis, Miss Glamour Look 2nd Runner-up Kimberley Lowe; Mrs Glamour Look of the Year Australia Grand Winner & Mrs Charity Dhory Williams, 2nd Runner-up Rita Menchin and Mrs Glamour Look Classic Awardee Mellie Valdez.

Miss & Mrs Glamour Look Australia
Miss & Mrs Glamour Look Australia winners Source: SBS Filipino


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom