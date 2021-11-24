'It's heartbreaking': Filipina-Australian changemaker on discrimation against women of colour in Australia’s workplaces

Highlights Despite increased efforts to tackle racism in Australia, many women from Indigenous and other migrant commnunities still face issues of diversity on top of inequality.

The inaugural Women of Colour in the Australian Workforce survey shows that majority don't feel safe at work with almost 60 per cent of respondents said they've experienced discrimination relating to their identity, such as their sex, ethnicity, age or religion.

Women of Colour Australia (WoCA) has advocated for women of colour across Australia through education, community support and mentoring initiatives, in the hope of creating a world where all women, no matter their background, feel safe and supported.

As a migrant from the Philippines, experiencing racial discrimination and stereotyping is not uncommon for Brenda Gaddi, founder of the Women of Colour Australia (WoCA).





"I still remember the day when I was told to go back to where I came from. I got very confused. I felt really upset when I realised that they don't see me as Australian."





Brenda's mother, Electa, migrated from the Philippines to Australia in the early 1980’s, and faced discrimination and racism throughout her lifetime.





In honor of her mother, and the on going battle of many women of colour, she decided to build on her work with anti-racism NFP, All Together Now, to create an organisation run by women of colour for women of colour.











