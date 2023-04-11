'It's never too late': How a New South Wales mum establishes her career while raising five children

Key Points Women who bear children are usually forced to leave their work. The proportion of women in Australia who permanently left the job they held during their pregnancy was 23%.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, an estimated 246,700 (42%) women had started or returned to work since the birth of their youngest child.

Chef Cecil Stewart worked her way up to establish her own career while raising five kids.

Building a career

Like many women who have started a family and bore children, Cecil Stewart had to stop her studies and halt pursuing a profession.





Ms Stewart got married early and had five children in a row. She was not able to finish her Mass Communication degree.





Cecil Stewart (2nd from right) with husband Edgar (3rd from left) with their young children. Credit: Cecil Stewart (via Facebook) "We had five children, one after the other. That's when I learnt how to cook. I have to as I have a big family to tend to," Chef Cecil shares.





Despite having to focus on her five children, Cecil was determined to work and have her own career.





"I was able to work in a kitchen. As there's available night shift. Edgar [my husband] takes care of the children at night while I'm at work."





"I first worked as a kitchenhand, then I was thought to be a cook and eventually got promoted to chef."





But nothing comes easy.





"There were a lot of challenges. But the biggest one for me was, imagine me just starting to work at the age of 30s, and I have five children while working full-time."



Like many Australian families, raising children, in Cecil and Edgar's case, five kids, while working full-time is no easy job. Credit: Cecil Stewart (via Facebook) "I also had to study in the middle of everything as I want to be qualified too, which is necessary so I can work in Australia," Cecil looks back.



New chapter

Ms Stewart has been working as a chef for 17 years prior to deciding to start her own business.





"Food and cooking have become my passion. Having my own restaurant is a dream come true."





Just this week, Cecil, together with her entire family, opened their small restaurant, Cecil's Kitchen, in Wyong New South Wales.



The whole Stewart family is involved with their newly-opened food business in Wyong, NSW. Her husband, Edgar, quits his 20-year job while her son, Steven gave up a promising career as a chef. Credit: Cecil's Kitchen (on Facebook) Cecil's husband, Edgar, has been very supportive of her dream. He even resigned from his full-time job to concentrate on their food business.





Their second child, Steven, who has followed in her mother's footsteps as a chef, also gave up his promising career to help in their family business.





"It's a new chapter of our life. We are not getting any younger. We also want to spend more time together with the family and as a couple too," the husband stresses.



'Fulfil your dream'

Although their business venture has been a big step financially, Mr Stewart is sure that it's about time for the couple to focus more on their family and themselves.





Ms Stewart is grateful for the support of her husband and five children in bringing to fruition her dream of owning a business.





“We made sure we have enough savings for any challenge that comes and supply the needs of the business."



The Stewarts are all involved with their new food venture. Credit: SBS Filipino/Annalyn Violata "I'm lucky because all my children are already working and they have offered their voluntary and fair share of support in putting up our business."





For those who dream of establishing their own business, be it food or anything else, Cecil emphasises "don't give up".





"If you have a dream or passion, be motivated and don't just plan, you have to materialize it and fulfil it."



