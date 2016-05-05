SBS Filipino

Published 5 May 2016 at 2:26pm
By Cielo Franklin
Source: SBS
The lives of the Filipino migrants will come to life in "It's Time to Go" Image: cast of "It's Time to Go" (Petawa)

Staged by Philippine Educational Theatre Artist of WA (PETAWA), the play is written and directed by Benny Chan.

 

 

Cielo Franklin, who also stars in the play, interviews Benny Chan and the other casts





