It's Time to Go

The lives of the Filipino migrants will come to life in "It's Time to Go" Image: cast of "It's Time to Go" (Petawa)

Published 5 May 2016 at 2:26pm
By Cielo Franklin
Source: SBS

Staged by Philippine Educational Theatre Artist of WA (PETAWA), the play is written and directed by Benny Chan. Cielo Franklin, who also stars in the play, interviews Benny Chan and the other casts