It's time to return your Census form

2021 Census, Filipinos in Australia, Filipino news,

Census forms are now overdue Source: Getty Images

Published 20 August 2021 at 4:14pm, updated 20 August 2021 at 4:38pm
By John Baldock
The Australian Bureau of Statistics is calling on anyone who hasn't returned their census to do so as quickly as possible, as it's now overdue.

Highlights
  • The LGBTIQ+ community were concerned their lifestyle choice wasn't represented
  • The position of other marginalised people also wasn't handled as sensitively as it could have been
  • The talking points and objections that were raised in this year's census will come under consideration when the 2026 version is formatted.
Around 70 per cent of households have already done so,  but the ABS says it needs at least 95% to get a comprehensive snapshot

