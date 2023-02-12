'I've adjusted a lot to her culture': One Queenslander's effort to strengthen his marriage with a Filipina

Jesse and Gayle Davie.jpg

Queenslander Jesse Davie was 21 when he married his wife, Gayle. 'Through our religious mission with the Church, I learnt how to be hardworking, how to overcome trials and after that experience and I got married I thought I can do anything. I have the right mindset and am ready to be committed.' Credit: Supplied by Jesse and Gayle Davie

Away from the norm of Australians getting married in their late 20s or early 30s, Queensland law student Jesse Davie was only 21 when he married his 23-year-old Filipina bride, Gayle. Unconventional it may seem to others, but it's a choice the couple are ready to commit to for the rest of their lives.

Key Points
  • In Australia, there was a steady trend from the mid-1970s until 2018 for the age of people getting married for the first time. In 2020 the median age of men was 30.6 years, and women was 29.2 years.
  • Couple Jesse and Gayle Davie may come from two different culture but with the right mindset and commitment, they've planned to raise a biracial family.
  • For biracial couples like the Davie's, it's important to accept and appreciate each partner's culture to stregthen relationships.
Jesse and Gayle Davie on strengthening a biracial family image

Jesse and Gayle Davie on strengthening a biracial family

'My Bilingual Family': Am I doing enough to teach my native language to my kids?

