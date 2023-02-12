'I've adjusted a lot to her culture': One Queenslander's effort to strengthen his marriage with a Filipina

Key Points
- In Australia, there was a steady trend from the mid-1970s until 2018 for the age of people getting married for the first time. In 2020 the median age of men was 30.6 years, and women was 29.2 years.
- Couple Jesse and Gayle Davie may come from two different culture but with the right mindset and commitment, they've planned to raise a biracial family.
- For biracial couples like the Davie's, it's important to accept and appreciate each partner's culture to stregthen relationships.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
Jesse and Gayle Davie on strengthening a biracial family
38:43