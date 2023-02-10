Japan and Philippines strengthen bilateral relationship

PBBM-JAPAN PM.jpg

Seven key agreements have been signed by the Philippines and Japan during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's Tokyo visit. The two leaders concluded their first bilateral meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo, with Prime Minister Kishida saying the deals “confirm the broadening and deepening of the bilateral relations that will indicate the direction for our shared future.” Credit: Presidential Communications Office, Malacanang

Japan has committed 600 billion yen (250 billion Php), to the Philippines for public-private partnerships (PPP projects).

Key Points
  • President Marcos says Japan’s support is important as the Philippines faces challenges in relation to the South China Sea.
  • Several billion pesos in investments to the Philippines have been promised by semi conductor companies in Japan.
  • Japan and the Philippines signed a memorandum of agreement in Agriculture and ICT
In other news, in Turkiye, two Filipinos have been reported injured by the recent earthquake but are in stable condition in hospital as the search continues for four missing Filipinos.

The Department of Migrant Workers has received reports from Ankara that no Filipinos have died or seriously injured from the 7.8 magnitude earthquake. There are reports of Filipinos in hospital. The government is currently monitoring the status of 77 Filipinos in Turkiye.

Filipinos may return home to the Philippines under the government's repatriation program.
