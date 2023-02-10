Japan and Philippines strengthen bilateral relationship

Key Points President Marcos says Japan’s support is important as the Philippines faces challenges in relation to the South China Sea.

Several billion pesos in investments to the Philippines have been promised by semi conductor companies in Japan.

Japan and the Philippines signed a memorandum of agreement in Agriculture and ICT

In other news, in Turkiye, two Filipinos have been reported injured by the recent earthquake but are in stable condition in hospital as the search continues for four missing Filipinos.





The Department of Migrant Workers has received reports from Ankara that no Filipinos have died or seriously injured from the 7.8 magnitude earthquake. There are reports of Filipinos in hospital. The government is currently monitoring the status of 77 Filipinos in Turkiye.



