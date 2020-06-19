Job hunting during new normal: ‘This is the best time to apply’ says job expert

HIGHLIGHTS There are job opportunities in the field of manufacturing, health services, logistics, warehousing, IT and social services work

Only a few people applied for jobs in the past weeks because of fear of a second wave outbreak and others struggle to return due to mental health issues

Employers are seeking employability skills more than experience in the new normal

According to government employment services consultant Sheena Reyes -Santos, even during the crisis, some fields are hiring to fill the demands of the new normal.





“There are shortage of jobs in hospitality and retail but the good thing is, it shifted the needs of people. There is a great increase in the field of manufacturing, health services, logistics, warehousing jobs, IT and social services work."

















‘This is the best time to apply’

Ms Santos shares that if jobseekers are actively seeking for employment, this is the best time to jump on applying for work while everyone is taking a break.





“In the last couple of weeks, we noticed only a few people applied for jobs mainly because some are afraid of a second wave. While others struggled to return to the workforce because they were mentally affected by the pandemic. If you’re actively seeking for employment this is the best time.”





She adds that the pandemic shifted the mindset of employers in terms of hiring potential employees.





“Because of the pandemic, employers opened up their vacancies not just specifically for people with experience. They are looking for employability skills more than experience. Of course, except for jobs that require specific qualifications.”'





Makes good use of your downtime

Most of the people have a lot more downtime these days, Ms Santos says it is also the best time to upskill or shift to a new career.





“There's also a positive note like this is the best time to make a career change or upkskill. Because of the unemployment rates, there are discounts and half priced courses."





If you land an interview

If one gets called for an interview, Ms Santos says jobseekers should remember that both the employer and the jobseeker are in an equal playing field.





She adds jobseekers should think about questions they have for the potential employer, as well as what they want to express about their experience.





“During an interview, we often think we are there to be judged. We have to remember that the main purpose of the interview is for them to find out if we are the right fit for their company. It’s exciting for them if you ask questions. It should be a conversation, not a Q and A.”





