What the new normal may look like when the pandemic ends

Will things ever go back to "normal"? Source: cottonbro from Pexels

Published 14 May 2020 at 10:53am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:12pm
By Cristina Lazo, Nikki Alfonso-Gregorio
Available in other languages

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about changes that may forever alter the way we live and interact.

With the easing of restrictions in Australia and, a societal and federal push for reviving what was put aside, will things ever go back to normal?

According to psychotherapist Manna Maniago, our definition of "normal" may no longer be the same as it was before.

 

Highlights

  • Social distancing will be the new norm, but relationships are valued more.
  • People will be more conscious about proper hygiene.
  • An openness to change and an understanding that we are all on the same boat will make accepting the new normal easier.

1. Caution when it comes to interactions

covid 19, coronavirus, social distancing
Physically apart, emotionally together Source: Tumisu from Pixabay


Manna shares that generally, social distancing will be the new norm and some offices may continue to offer prolonged work-from-home arrangements.

While people may long to have catch-ups with friends and workmates, many won't be comfortable being at a close distance from others.

"The way we used to greet others - kissing and hugging - I think that will be replaced by a big smile. It will be more of a genuine smile. You know that feeling when you really want to hug or kiss someone because you're really happy to see them."

2. Practising proper hygiene becomes habitual

covid 19, coronavirus, hygiene
Practising proper hygiene becomes habitual. Source: Martin Slavoljubovski from Pixabay


"Before the pandemic, I had to make sure my son would wash his hands," Manna admits.

She shares that proper hygiene has now be instilled in her son as well as many others. Regular hand-washing has become and will more likely continue to be a habit for people.

3. A genuine realisation of the value of time and relationships

covid 19, coronavirus
A genuine realisation of the value of time and relationships Source: tung256 from Pixabay


"Pre-COVID, we were so busy with our lives. Here in Australia, we're always working. We're time poor. We didn't have a lot of time for family and friends."

Due to the lockdown, people now have a more genuine realisation of the value of time and relationships.

"My mum is living in the Philippines and I rarely called her before because I was so busy. I would just call her once a week or send her a text," Manna admits, adding, "Now, I make a conscious effort to call her everyday." 

 

According to Manna, an openness to the new normal will make it easier for people to accept it.

"As Filipinos, part of our culture is an innate resilience that allows us to adapt to situations and make things better."

"It's part of our DNA as people to want to be in control. When we're not, we can fall apart; so now is the time to be kind to yourself. Be present and know that all of us are on the same boat."

