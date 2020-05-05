Online dance and voice lessons are the new normal

"This is our new normal for now."





For now, the new normal for Jordan and Fritzie Punsalang of Parallax Performing Arts in Geelong is conducting dancing and singing lessons online.





Dancing

"We had to close the studio end of March. It was abrupt. We had one week to run the business so we had to decide what to do about term two," Jordan shares.





Jordan and Fritizie came to the decision that term two will have to be pursued online through Zoom, which they trialled before face-to-face classes ended.





"We opened all dancing classes except acrobatic because you need a teacher to spot you," Jordan says, adding, "In a normal setting, we typically have 10-12 students per class but because I wanted to maintain the quality of our services, I divided the students for the technique classes into smaller groups. I capped each at six."





Because dance sessions were composed of smaller groups, Jordan is able to pay more attention to students as well as teachers conducting the classes.





"With the technique classes, I needed to make sure I would be able to correct them. With choreography, we can have have around 14 per session because the teachers can demonstrate and we can give them access to the recording. They can then study it and practice."





"We have more classes now actually. We teach seven days a week instead of our typical five."





Classes being conducted online. Source: Supplied





Of the days he's not in the studio conducting the sessions, Jordan has to find apt space at home he can dance on.





"Sometimes I teach from the backyard. Sometimes, it's from the lounge so I have to remove the furniture."





While Jordan makes do with what he can, he finds the most challenging bits to conducting classes online are potentially weak internet connection and less-than-normal energy brought about by face-to-face sessions.





"The students aren't giving up. They're committed to practice everyday." Source: Supplied





"The wifi in the studio was weak twice and the energy compared to classes in the studio is different," Jordan says, adding, "But the students aren't giving up. They are committed to practising everyday."





Singing

The same commitment to practice is shared by Fritzie and her old and new voice students as well.





"I actually have more students now because of the new platform. I think it's because people are looking for something productive to do. They probably had voice lessons in the bucket list before and now that they have time, they've taken the opportunity."





Fritzie is committed to continue singing and teaching her students despite the pandemic. Source: Fritzie Punsalang





"We have a slightly different setup compared to dance. In dance, what you look at is movement. In voice, what's important is the sound quality."





Sound quality is affected by internet strength as well as lagging backtracks.





"When I play a backtrack, it's delayed on the other end, so it's hard to be accurate with my critique. So what I've been doing is I still play the piano and let them do warm-up exercises but I already expect that there will be a 10-second delay."





"I still play the piano and let them do warm-up exercises but I already expect that there will be a 10-second delay." Source: Supplied





"To manage the delay when they sing the actual song, I give them the piece beforehand to study which they can play in another device and sing along to."





While Fritzie continues teaching voice lessons online, she also tends to her day job as well as her kids who are currently doing remote learning.





"It helps that our kids are self-sufficient already and that they have an established routine. I do my regular work in the morning then after work, I teach music while Jordan is in the other room teaching dance. It was an adjustment in the beginning. but we've gotten used to it."





"Before the pandemic, I used to do weeknight gigs with [my duo] Salted Fish." Source: Supplied





Getting used to the hectic 7-day work week isn't too much of a big deal to the couple.





"Before the pandemic, I used to do weeknight gigs with [my duo] Salted Fish; now I'm able to buy back some time to rest a bit actually," Fritzie admits, adding, "Plus, when we're teaching, it's actually our downtime. It's not stressful because we enjoy doing it."





