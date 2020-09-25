Job loss pushes young chef to start her online business

Highlights Job loss due to pandemic pushes young chef to start her online business

Her starting capital for the business is $1,000

Ms Kabigting sells and ships products from Australia to Philippines

April Kabigting lost her job because of COVID-19, but said the pandemic pushed her to start her own small business.





“After losing my job [as a chef] and being unproductive for two months, I decided to start my online business."

















Her inspiration for the business

Ms Kabigting shares that aside from earning money to support herself, selling products from Australia online is also an opportunity to help people overseas get the products and items they want and need.





"My inspiration for starting the business also came from seeing an opportunity of providing an efficient way to help people in the Philippines get their needs here in Australia and making a good living as well."





She adds, her online business also provided jobs and income to people in the Philippines who are affected by the pandemic.





"I also want to be a resource to other businesses trying to get their venture. So, I also supply products to some resellers in the Philippines." April is now back to work at Boxhill RSL Source: April Kabigting

Starting a business takes guts

With a starting capital of $1,000 taken from her superannuation, Ms Kabigting shares launching the business was a leap of faith.





"It takes a lot of guts to start a business. Even if you have great ideas, there is no guarantee to its success.





And while the business is running smoothly, Ms Kabigting also reveals that she has been called back to work- something that she is thankful for.





She adds, she will continue to grow her online business while working as a chef.





Ms Kabigting is a testament that in the midst of crisis, there are wonderful opportunities.





