SBS Filipino

Julianne Richards chasing her 'artista' dream

SBS Filipino

Julianne Richards

Julianne Richards Source: SBS Filipino/AViolata

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 April 2018 at 2:15pm, updated 15 April 2018 at 3:29pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

At the young age of 13, sure enough she knows what she wanted. And now, after several challenges, she will finally start pursuing her "artista" dream.

Published 15 April 2018 at 2:15pm, updated 15 April 2018 at 3:29pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Crowned Miss Teen Australasia Official 2016 and Ms Tourism World Australia 2017, artist-dancer Julianne Richards will be staying in the Philippines to start working on what was once put on the side - to become an actress.

"As a dream chaser myself, if it's something that you love, just go for it!" is Julianne's straight-forward advice to young teenagers in pursuing their dreams.

With her big dreams, she's also blessed with a big heart. Know her story here.

Julianne Richards
Julianne Richards (SBS Filipino/A.Violata) Source: SBS Filipino/AViolata


 

Watch video below to see how Julianne celebrated her 18th birthday.



 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul