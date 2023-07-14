Ka Doro recalls his life journey from Martial Law years to The Age in Melbourne

DORO BOOK.jpg

During his 95th birthday in February 2023 among family and friends his memoir 'DORO Behind the Byline' was launched in Canberra, Australia. It was the sequel to his 2008 publication 'Afro-Asia in Upheaval: A Memoir of Front-line Reporting'. Credit: A Doronila

SBS Filipino interviewed veteran journalist Amando Doronilla in 2009. (Amando Ermitaño Doronila 6th Feburary 1928 - 7th July 2023 )

Key Points
  • Ka Doro returned to the Philippines after the EDSA revolution as Editor-in-Chief for The Chronicle.
  • He divided his time between Manila and Canberra, his last column was for The Philippine Daily Inquirer in May 2016.
  • He never gave up his Filipino citizenship.
In a rare interview, the late journalist shared how then Prime Minister Gough Whitlam intervened and facilitated his relocation to Australia during the Martial Law Regime.

LISTEN TO
doro image

Pagdiriwang sa ika-95 taon kaarawan ni Doro

SBS Filipino

10/02/202313:01




