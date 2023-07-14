Ka Doro recalls his life journey from Martial Law years to The Age in Melbourne

Key Points
- Ka Doro returned to the Philippines after the EDSA revolution as Editor-in-Chief for The Chronicle.
- He divided his time between Manila and Canberra, his last column was for The Philippine Daily Inquirer in May 2016.
- He never gave up his Filipino citizenship.
In a rare interview, the late journalist shared how then Prime Minister Gough Whitlam intervened and facilitated his relocation to Australia during the Martial Law Regime.
LISTEN TO
Pagdiriwang sa ika-95 taon kaarawan ni Doro
SBS Filipino
10/02/202313:01