Cost-of-living crisis has almost half the population worried about getting enough to eat

The 2023 Foodbank Australia Hunger Report has found the cost of food and groceries is the chief contributor to food insecurity (AAP)

The 2023 Foodbank Australia Hunger Report has found the cost of food and groceries is the chief contributor to food insecurity (AAP) Credit: Chris Radburn/PA/Alamy

This year's Foodbank Hunger Report has found almost half of Australia's population feels anxious about going hungry with the cost of food and groceries the chief contributor to food insecurity.

Key Points
  • Food insecurity is when a person lacks regular access to enough safe and nutritious food for normal growth and development and an active and healthy life.
  • The report says 3.7 million households experienced food insecurity in the last 12 months which is a 3 per cent increase on last year.
  • Foodbank Chief Executive Brianna Casey says the cost-of-living crisis is now so severe that having a job no longer provides a guarantee against going hungry.
foodbank hunger report filipino image

Kalahati ng populasyon sa Australia nangangambang magutom dahil sa krisis sa cost-of-living

SBS Filipino

23/10/202304:43
