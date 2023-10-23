Cost-of-living crisis has almost half the population worried about getting enough to eat

Key Points
- Food insecurity is when a person lacks regular access to enough safe and nutritious food for normal growth and development and an active and healthy life.
- The report says 3.7 million households experienced food insecurity in the last 12 months which is a 3 per cent increase on last year.
- Foodbank Chief Executive Brianna Casey says the cost-of-living crisis is now so severe that having a job no longer provides a guarantee against going hungry.
Kalahati ng populasyon sa Australia nangangambang magutom dahil sa krisis sa cost-of-living
