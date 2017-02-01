SBS Filipino

Kali - ancient tool for attack and protection

site_197_Filipino_625534.JPG

Published 2 February 2017 at 9:46am, updated 2 February 2017 at 2:43pm
By Cielo Franklin
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
You probably already heard of Kali, a type of martial arts similar to Arnis using an original instrument from the Philippines. Learn how to use the instrument. Photo: Ayngil Tady showing how to use the Kali. (SBS)

You will be surprised to learn that women teaches how to use the instrument. One of them is Ayngil Tady.

