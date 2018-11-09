Kamikazee ready to rock Australia

Source: SBS
After an indefinite hiatus in 2015 to focus on their personal lives, Filipino rock band, Kamikazee is back on stage for Tagpuan Tour 2018. They are set to perform in three Australian cities (Melbourne, Perth and Sydney) after successful tours in the Philippines and other parts of the world. The iconic rockers share the excitement with SBS Filipino.
