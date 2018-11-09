SBS Filipino

Kamikazee ready to rock Australia

SBS Filipino

SBS

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 November 2018 at 12:47pm, updated 9 November 2018 at 12:57pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

After an indefinite hiatus in 2015 to focus on their personal lives, Filipino rock band, Kamikazee is back on stage for Tagpuan Tour 2018. They are set to perform in three Australian cities (Melbourne, Perth and Sydney) after successful tours in the Philippines and other parts of the world. The iconic rockers share the excitement with SBS Filipino.

Published 9 November 2018 at 12:47pm, updated 9 November 2018 at 12:57pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom