Kapitbahayan Coop: International Day of Cooperatives

A model Filipino-Australian cooperative, Kapitbahayan Cooperative Limited founding president Ruben Amores shares the services and programs their cooperative offers to its members and how they promote the ideals of co-operativism.
Published 2 July 2016 at 11:51am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Cooperatives as a whole give its members the benefit of using its services while managing the cooperative themselves. The first Saturday of July is International Co-operative Day - an annual celebration of the cooperative movement by the International Co-operative Movement - which is jointly observed alongside the United Nation's International Day of Co-operatives. Image: a promotional poster of Kapitbahayan Cooperative (Facebook)
