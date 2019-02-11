SBS Filipino

Kate Miller-Heidke to represent Australia at Eurovision

Kate Miller-Heidke

Singer Kate Miller-Heidke after winning the 2019 Eurovision - Australia Decides final at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre. Source: AAP

Published 11 February 2019 at 2:02pm, updated 11 February 2019 at 2:13pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Australia has chosen classically trained singer-songwriter Kate Miller-Heidke as its Eurovision Song Contest representative. Miller-Heidke won the competition, nationally televised on SBS.

