Keep It Simple for Students: DepEd on Graduation Rites

Published 1 March 2016 at 11:46am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:46pm
By Nick Melgar, Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest relevant news in the region by Nick Melgar

Preparations for the coming May 9 elections, public sector employees reminded to refrain from campaigning for specific candidates and in particular from posting campaign materials in social media site; Department of Education reminds public schools to avoid extravagant and unnecessary expenses during graduation ceremonies; and additional police to assist with tourists and Cebu prepares for San Pedro Calungsod's feast day

